Parth Pawar’s firm gets seven days to respond to notice demanding 42 crore in unpaid stamp duty in Mahar Watan land deal

Amadea Enterprises, the company in which deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar is a director – has been given seven days to respond to a notice demanding ₹42 crore in unpaid and cancellation- related stamp duty linked to the contentious purchase of nearly 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in the Mundhwa-Koregaon Park area. Mahar Watan land refers to land historically granted by the British to the Mahar community in Maharashtra in lieu of their hereditary village service. The remaining 2% duty too was unpaid however the sale deed was accepted and registered at the Bavdhan sub-registrar office. (HT)

When it emerged that Amadea has acquired Mahar Watan land – which cannot be sold, transferred or mortgaged without prior government approval – a political storm was triggered. Officials said that the firm undervalued the land and claimed a 5% stamp duty waiver by submitting a letter of intent. The remaining 2% duty too was unpaid however the sale deed was accepted and registered at the Bavdhan sub-registrar office. The registration was carried out by power-of-attorney holder Sheetal Tejwani along with Amadea Enterprises partner, Digvijay(singh) Patil. With the controversy escalating, deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced that the deal would be cancelled.

The Department of Registration and Stamps issued the notice on November 7, directing Amadea Enterprises to pay ₹42 crore and respond by November 16. On November 18, the company sought a 14-day extension, but the department allowed only seven days till November 24. Joint IGR Rajendra Muthe confirmed the decision, saying that the office has full authority to initiate action if the company does not comply within the revised deadline. “In case they don’t respond, the IGR office has powers drawn from the Registration Act to take action against those responsible,” said Muthe.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar defended his son saying that the responsibility lies with the sub-registrar who registered the sale deed. Amadea Enterprises, jointly owned by Parth Pawar and his cousin Digvijay Patil, had executed the agreement on May 20 with Sheetal Tejwani, who held the power-of-attorney for 272 individuals to whom the government land had originally been allotted. The firm paid only ₹500 in stamp duty after seeking an exemption of ₹21 crore for a proposed data centre project. The notice is now the most significant financial liability arising out of the Mundhwa land controversy and the company’s response in the coming days is expected to determine the government’s next steps.