Parth rules out bid for unopposed by-poll win

NCP leader Parth Pawar on Monday said his party will not reach out to the Congress to seek an unopposed win in the assembly by-election in Baramati, where his mother and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar is contesting. He also warned that the Congress would face political consequences for entering the fray. NCP leader Parth Pawar on Monday said his party will not reach out to the Congress to seek an unopposed win in the assembly by-election in Baramati (HT)

“We are not going to make any phone call to anyone (for withdrawal of nomination). Whatever is written in destiny, it will happen. But I am sad there is a downfall of Congress in Maharashtra,” Parth Pawar told the media in Baramati on Monday.

The Congress has fielded Akash More for the by-election, scuttling the NCP’s hope of an unopposed victory for its party chief – unless it withdraws from the race.

However, Parth’s remarks defy the party’s line, where most senior leaders including Sunil Tatkare have maintained that the party was trying to contact Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge for an unopposed election.

“Praful Patel and I are trying to ensure an unopposed election. We will urge Khargeji and make him understand the stature of Ajitdada in the state and the background in which this election is taking place,” said Tatkare, adding that the party would also try to speak to the Congress’s state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal.

The ruling Mahayuti had appealed for a consensus, urging parties to allow an uncontested by-poll as a mark of respect to Ajit Pawar, whose death in a plane crash on January 28 necessitated the election. While constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) such as the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) stayed away, the Congress chose to field More.