Parts of Pune to face water cut on December 21

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electric and pumping-related works at Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Holkar and Warje water treatment plant on coming Thursday (December 21), many parts of the city will face water cuts.

Peth areas and old city limit, Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Kothrud, Prabaht Road, Bhandarkar Road, Singhgad Road, Dhankawadi, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon and others will face water cuts (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)