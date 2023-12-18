close_game
Parts of Pune to face water cut on December 21

Parts of Pune to face water cut on December 21

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 18, 2023 09:14 PM IST

PMC has planned electric and pumping-related works at Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Holkar and Warje water treatment plant on Thursday

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electric and pumping-related works at Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Holkar and Warje water treatment plant on coming Thursday (December 21), many parts of the city will face water cuts.

Peth areas and old city limit, Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Kothrud, Prabaht Road, Bhandarkar Road, Singhgad Road, Dhankawadi, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon and others will face water cuts
Peth areas and old city limit, Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Kothrud, Prabaht Road, Bhandarkar Road, Singhgad Road, Dhankawadi, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon and others will face water cuts (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Peth areas and old city limit, Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Kothrud, Prabaht Road, Bhandarkar Road, Singhgad Road, Dhankawadi, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon will face water cuts,” read a statement by the PMC.

Also, Khadki Cantonment area, Pune Cantonment area, Pashan, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Sus Road, Malwadi, Hingne, Karvengar, Chandni chowk area, Baner, Balewadi, Pancard club area, Pune University, Aundh, Bopodi, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibvewadi areas will face water cuts.

