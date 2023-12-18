Parts of Pune to face water cut on December 21
Dec 18, 2023 09:14 PM IST
PMC has planned electric and pumping-related works at Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Holkar and Warje water treatment plant on Thursday
As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned electric and pumping-related works at Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Holkar and Warje water treatment plant on coming Thursday (December 21), many parts of the city will face water cuts.
“Peth areas and old city limit, Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Kothrud, Prabaht Road, Bhandarkar Road, Singhgad Road, Dhankawadi, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon will face water cuts,” read a statement by the PMC.
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now
Also, Khadki Cantonment area, Pune Cantonment area, Pashan, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Sus Road, Malwadi, Hingne, Karvengar, Chandni chowk area, Baner, Balewadi, Pancard club area, Pune University, Aundh, Bopodi, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibvewadi areas will face water cuts.
Share this article