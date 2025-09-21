Passenger held with methaqualone worth 2.61 cr at Pune airport

The customs department has arrested a passenger for alleged possession of methaqualone, a banned hypnotic sedative, worth ₹2.61 crore at the Pune International Airport, an official said on Friday. A field test confirmed that it was methaqualone weighing 5.23 kilograms, worth ₹ 2.61 crore in the illicit market. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The passenger, who had travelled on an Air India Express Flight IX-241 from Bangkok, Thailand, was caught on Friday, the official said.

“We received intel about a passenger in possession of drugs. We intercepted the person and found a crystal-like substance in checked-in baggage. A field test confirmed that it was methaqualone weighing 5.23 kilograms, worth ₹2.61 crore in the illicit market,” said a senior officer from the customs department.

The accused has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.