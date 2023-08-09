Azad Hind & Jhelum Express trains delayed for hours; passengers furious

PUNE: Passengers travelling from Pune by the Azad Hind Express and Jhelum Express are an irate lot. The reason is that these trains have been running late by over 15 to 20 hours daily since the past one week. While the railway is working to sort out the issue, the two trains have been facing delays almost every day, forcing passengers to wait long hours at Pune railway station. As if that wasn’t enough, the Jhelum Express, also departing from Pune railway station, has been running late since the past seven to eight days. (HT PHOTO)

The schedule of the Howrah-bound Azad Hind Express departing from Pune railway station has been disrupted for the past three months, with the train not only running late most of the time but also being cancelled a few times. As if that wasn’t enough, the Jhelum Express, also departing from Pune railway station, has been running late since the past seven to eight days. While the Jhelum Express usually departs from Pune railway station at 5.20 pm every day, it reaches Jammu Tawi railway station a day after the next day at 10.15 am, covering a distance of 2,179 km. However, the train’s schedule has gone awry since July 31 with daily delays of five to seven hours. As a result, passengers have to wait at Pune railway station. Senior citizens, women and children among the passengers are the worst hit by these delays. So much so that passengers are now demanding that strict measures be taken to ensure that the train keeps its departure and arrival times.

While hundreds of complaints have been lodged, there is no prompt action being taken by the railway. Most of the complaints are about train number 12129 Pune to Howrah Azad Hind Express which has been delayed by over 20 hours over the last few days. Train number 12129 Pune to Howrah Azad Hind Express - scheduled to depart from Pune railway station at 6.35 pm every day – is being rescheduled almost every day since the past few days because of late running of the incoming pairing rake.

South East Central Railway (SECR) trains are getting delayed due to third- and fourth- line infrastructure works and several freight trains being given priority over passenger trains. Subhendu Pal, a passenger, said, “Last week when I was travelling by Howrah Express, it was delayed by around 15 hours and we had to wait at the platform, my elderly parents in tow.”

Whereas Ramdas Bhise, public relations officer (PRO), Pune railway division, said, “The rakes of the Jhelum Express and Azad Hind Express are being used on a ‘first-come-first-use’ basis. This is being done to avoid cancellation of the Azad Hind Express or excessive delay in its departure. We are working overtime to ensure that these two trains are on time every day.”