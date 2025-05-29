Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Passengers stranded as SpiceJet Pune-Delhi flights delayed by several hours

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2025 05:36 AM IST

The SpiceJet flight SG 937, scheduled to depart from Pune to Delhi at 5:55 am, was delayed by 11 hours and 40 minutes. The aircraft finally took off at 5:30 pm and landed in Delhi at 7:50 pm

Travelers on the Pune to Delhi route faced major inconvenience on Tuesday as SpiceJet flights in both directions were delayed by several hours, leaving passengers stranded at airports.

ravelers on the Pune to Delhi route faced major inconvenience on Tuesday as SpiceJet flights in both directions were delayed by several hours, leaving passengers stranded at airports. (HT)
ravelers on the Pune to Delhi route faced major inconvenience on Tuesday as SpiceJet flights in both directions were delayed by several hours, leaving passengers stranded at airports. (HT)

The SpiceJet flight SG 937, scheduled to depart from Pune to Delhi at 5:55 am, was delayed by 11 hours and 40 minutes. The aircraft finally took off at 5:30 pm and landed in Delhi at 7:50 pm.

Meanwhile, the return flight from Delhi to Pune, SG 185, which was originally scheduled to depart at 9:15 am, did not take off until 3:51 pm.

“We were told the flight would be delayed due to technical issues, but there was no clear communication about how long we’d have to wait. I spent almost the entire day at the airport with no proper information or support. It was exhausting and stressful. Airlines need to be more transparent and prepared when such delays happen,” said a passenger requesting anonymity.

According to airline officials, the delay was caused due to technical issues.

Follow Us On