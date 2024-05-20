 Passengers struggle with online booking on MSRTC portal - Hindustan Times
Passengers struggle with online booking on MSRTC portal

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 20, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Passengers find it difficult to make online reservations on MSRTC official ticket booking website as it is not functioning properly

PUNE Amid the summer vacation, travellers are finding it difficult to make online reservations on the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) official ticket booking website since it is not functioning properly.

Passengers finding it difficult to make online reservations on MSRTC official ticket booking website as it is not functioning properly. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Passengers finding it difficult to make online reservations on MSRTC official ticket booking website as it is not functioning properly. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Shekhar Chavan, a passenger, said, “When we are trying to book online tickets on the MSRTC website it is very slow and many times the ticket booking system does not work properly. When we contacted their technical team, they suggested we use the mobile application for booking the tickets.”

There is a heavy rush of passengers travelling across the state to their villages and tourist destinations. Also, the private tourist buses have hiked their ticket fares, so the common people prefer to travel by the MSRTC buses with advance booking on online platforms.

Another passenger who did not wish to be named said, “MSRTC website doesn’t work properly while we try to book tickets online. Emails in response from the MSRTC come in Chinese language which is surprising.”

When contacted Kailash Patil, Pune divisional controller, MSRTC, said, “We have conveyed the issue to the concerned team at our headquarters and they are looking into the issue. It will be resolved soon.”

