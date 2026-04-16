Patient attacks woman, nurse in ICU at Aundh hospital, raises safety concerns

A 69-year-old woman and a nurse were allegedly attacked by a fellow patient inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Aundh District Hospital (ADH), Pune during the early hours of April 13, exposing serious security lapses in a critical care facility meant for vulnerable patients. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, Sangvi police have registered a case against Dongre under relevant provisions Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT FILE)

The victim, another patient, Kanta Jadhav, a resident of Tathawde, was admitted on April 10 with severe chest pain. The accused, Babasaheb Dongre, 42, a resident of Aundh, was admitted in the same ICU after allegedly consuming poison.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:10 am when Dongre, who was reportedly hyperactive and undergoing alcohol withdrawal, managed to free himself despite being tied to the bed. He allegedly went into delirium tremens, a severe withdrawal condition along with extreme agitation.

In the absence of adequate security and ward supervision, Dongre attempted to flee the ward. While a nurse locked the ICU door from outside to contain him, he allegedly broke the door’s glass panel, picked up a shard and attacked Jadhav. Staff nurse, Shalini Morale who was on the night duty also suffered injuries on her hand. Doctors put stitches on her deep wound to help it heal, said the officials.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, Sangvi police have registered a case against Dongre under relevant provisions Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Jitendra Koli, senior police inspector, Sangvi police station, said, “We have issued a notice to the accused and the investigation is ongoing. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said, “The patient had gone into alcohol withdrawal when the incident occurred. Following this, we have increased security at the ICU. A complaint has been filed with the police.”

ADH, which has a 14-bed ICU and is spread across 85 acres, reportedly had only two security guards at the time, with one additional guard deployed after the incident. Hospital officials had earlier written to higher authorities seeking enhanced security arrangements.

The incident has exposed glaring gaps in monitoring high-risk patients and ensuring safety within critical care units, highlighting the need for urgent strengthening of security protocols, staff deployment and emergency response, said the officials.