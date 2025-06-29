Patient claims private hospital overcharges for dengue tests

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched a probe against the Pentagon hospital, Wakad, for allegedly charging more than the specified limit of ₹600 fixed for dengue tests, said officials. PCMC has launched probe against hospital in Wakad for allegedly charging more than ₹ 600 fixed by state government for dengue tests, said officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Maharashtra government, through a resolution issued in September 2016, barred hospitals and laboratories from using rapid diagnostic kit tests for dengue patients. The state capped the cost of Dengue Elisa NS1 antigen and Dengue MAC-Elisa antibody tests in private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories at ₹600.

According to the patient’s complaint filed on Thursday, the hospital charged ₹2,200 for the Dengue Elisa test, more than three times than mandated by the government. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received the complaint, which was later referred to the Pimpri-Chinchwad counterpart, they said.

“I recently came across information from the Maharashtra government on social media stating that the cost of the dengue tests has been capped at ₹600. However, this private hospital continues to charge more since it started providing the facility in 2024. The hospital is charging ₹2,200 for dengue Eliza test,” stated the complaint, a copy of which HT has seen.

Claiming to be aware of the complaint, Sachin Godse, administrative officer, Pentagon Hospital, said, “The hospital charges ₹2,200 for the tests, but a major chunk of the facility goes to the laboratory. We send the samples to a private laboratory, which charges between ₹1,800 to ₹1,900 for the tests. The hospital charges the nominal upper amount for handling and logistics of the samples. How can we charge ₹600, if the lab itself takes over ₹1,800 for the tests?”

Dr Laxman Gophane, health chief, PCMC, said that a probe has been launched into the complaint, and further appropriate action will be taken after the investigation.

“We are issuing orders to private hospitals and laboratories to refrain from charging more or face action,” he said.