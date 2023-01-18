Patil meets Bhide Wada owner to discuss national monument status

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday held a discussion with Pune Merchant Bank chairman Vijay Dhere, the owner Bhide Wada site, in connection with the construction of a national monument at Bhide Wada.

Patil said, “After a positive discussion, Dhere assured to cooperate for the building of national monument. Bhide Wada should become a national monument as people’s sentiments are attached with it.”

Responding positively to the Guardian Minister’s call, Dhere assured to discuss with all the members and tenants of the bank and take a cooperative role.

In January first week, Patil met the state’s advocate general Birendra Saraf. In this meeting, he apprised Saraf about the government’s position regarding Bhide Wada. Patil also requested Saraf to present the position of the government effectively in this regard in the High Court.

Currently, the school started in 1848 at Bhide Wada is in a dilapidated condition after being shut down almost 15 years ago. Plans to redevelop Bhide Wada as a national monument have not taken off due to opposition from the owners of the shops located there.