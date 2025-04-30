Menu Explore
Patil silent on Bavdhan garbage plant issue in PMC meeting

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2025 07:20 AM IST

Maharashtra minister of higher and technical education and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil appeared to dilute his earlier stance on shifting the Bavdhan garbage processing plant, choosing not to raise the issue during a review meeting with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials on Monday.

Even BJP workers present at the meeting said Patil avoided any discussion on the matter. (HT)
Last month, Patil supported citizens’ demand and threatened to launch an agitation against PMC and openly criticised municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale for failing to implement the decision reportedly taken over a year ago to move the plant.

However, during Monday’s review meeting at the PMC headquarters—where multiple civic issues in his assembly constituency were discussed—Patil did not mention the garbage plant case, civic officials confirmed.

Even BJP workers present at the meeting said Patil avoided any discussion on the matter.

According to civic officials, the administration had previously explained the practical difficulties in relocating the plant and maintained that an immediate shift was not feasible.

News / Cities / Pune / Patil silent on Bavdhan garbage plant issue in PMC meeting
