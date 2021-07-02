Pawar denies role in “Ambil odha action”’ row

Pune: Pune guardian minister on Friday dismissed the allegations that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had undertaken the anti-encroachment action on the banks of Ambil odha (stream) on his instructions.

“Though the issue was discussed in detail, I have nothing to do with it. The administration took the decision on its own. People who know me know that I don’t run away from my responsibilities,” said Pawar.

After the anti-encroachment action, Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol had alleged that the PMC administration had acted under pressure from a “big” leader without naming Pawar. The affected residents also carried out a protest in front of the PMC building and anti-Pawar slogans were raised in the presence of MP Supriya Sule.

“Slogans were raised against me in front of Supriya. Often such issues are politicised to hamper the good work,” he said.

On the meeting conducted by him in Mumbai on June 29 regarding Pune’s issue, Pawar clarified that the Pune mayor was invited to the meet as irrespective of who holds the position the chair has to be respected.