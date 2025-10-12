Pawar instructs civic chief to expedite Shivane–Nanded City bridge project

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday inspected the proposed site for the Shivane–Nanded City bridge and directed the municipal commissioner to expedite the work. Pawar, along with municipal officials, visited the site and reviewed the project status. (HT)

The demand for a bridge connecting Shivane and Nanded City has been pending for a long time. Although the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had included it in its development plan, there has been no progress on the ground so far. The proposed bridge will connect Shivane and Uttam Nagar to Sinhagad Road, providing major relief to IT employees commuting daily to the Hinjewadi IT Park by helping them avoid Sinhagad Road’s traffic congestion.

Pawar, along with municipal officials, visited the site and reviewed the project status. He instructed the municipal commissioner to accelerate the execution of the work. Residents present at the site urged officials to start the construction at the earliest.

Pawar later reviewed the traffic situation at Katraj Chowk, which has been witnessing heavy congestion. He directed the authorities to expedite both the road-widening and flyover construction work at the busy junction.

Later in the day, Pawar interacted with residents of Khadakwasla along with representatives of various government departments. Many citizens attended the meeting to raise their concerns. Pawar instructed officials to take prompt action wherever possible.