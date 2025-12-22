Pax complain about Shivshahi bus service irregularities

PUNE: Passengers booking tickets for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) premium Shivshahi bus service on Pune to Kolhapur and Pune to Belagavi routes are facing severe inconvenience for the past many months. Several such passengers allege that despite paying higher fares for Shivshahi buses, they are forced to complete part or the entire journey in ordinary MSRTC buses, causing discomfort and dissatisfaction. Thane, India- November 07, 2013 :Shivneri ST bus at Thane ,India, Nov. 07, 2013. ( Photo By Praful Gangurde) (Praful Gangurde)

According to passengers, this practice is particularly frequent after crossing the Katraj ghat stretch. From locations such as Shirwal, Shivshahi bus ticket holders are allegedly diverted to regular buses without any prior intimation. With Shivshahi buses billed as comfortable and air-conditioned and with fewer stops, being shifted to ordinary buses mid-journey amounts to a serious deficiency in service, passengers claim.

Mandar Talhate who frequently travels to Kolhapur from Pune, said, “I book Shivshahi tickets specifically for comfort and timely travel. However, on several occasions after Katraj ghat, we have been asked to get down and board a regular bus. These buses are often overcrowded and uncomfortable, especially for elderly passengers and those travelling long distances. There is no proper explanation or apology from the staff.”

Shargavi Yadav travelling to Belagavi from Pune echoed similar concerns. “There is a clear fare difference between Shivshahi and ordinary buses. When we question the conductors, we are told that this happens regularly and that nothing can be done. This defeats the purpose of paying extra for a premium service. Many passengers feel cheated but are left with no option but to continue the journey,” Yadav said.

Many commuters have even lodged formal complaints with the MSRTC administration, highlighting the recurring nature of the problem and demanding accountability. Passengers have urged the transport authority to ensure that Shivshahi ticket holders are provided the service promised at the time of booking or at least informed in advance of unavoidable changes.

Arun Siya, MSRTC Pune divisional controller, acknowledged the issue and said that corrective measures are being initiated. “We have received complaints regarding Shivshahi passengers being shifted to ordinary buses on certain routes. Such situations usually arise due to unavoidable operational reasons such as vehicle breakdowns or fleet availability constraints. However, passengers should not be inconvenienced. Directions have been issued to depot managers to minimise such incidents and ensure that Shivshahi services operate as scheduled. In exceptional cases, passengers must be clearly informed and alternative arrangements should be made without compromising service quality,” Siya said.