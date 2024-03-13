PCB to transfer 2,438 old grant properties, 362 staff to the state

Pune: The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has proposed to transfer 2,438 old grant properties spread over 95.31 acres in notified civil area to the state government in its report to the chief secretary of Maharashtra related to excision of notified cantonment civil area. The cantonment administration has proposed to transfer 362 of 604 of its total staff to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). PCB has proposed to transfer 2,438 old grant properties spread over 95.31 acres in notified civil area to the state government in its report to the state chief secretary related to excision of notified cantonment civil area. (HT)

According to the cantonment board, the estimated liabilities towards pay structure is ₹32.40 crore per annum, liabilities on account of the Seventh Pay Commission arrears stood at ₹10.62 crore and other miscellaneous liabilities were around ₹5.43 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Under the headline ‘proposed modalities for excision in civil area of cantonment’, the report states that proprietary rights of the government of India in the ministry of defence (MoD) in all the properties, all assets and liabilities in respect of the excised area shall stand transferred to the state government free of cost and proprietary rights of the cantonment board in respect of the area excised shall stand transferred to the state municipality free of cost subject to the condition that ownership over vacant lands shall be retained by the MoD.

The state government may change allocation of transferred lands to itself and municipality as they deem fit. If any land transferred to the state government is disposed by way of conversion of old grant or lease into lease or freehold, 50 per cent of the income derived by the state government shall be paid to government of India and the financial benefits which accrue to the state government by any such transaction shall be used exclusively for the benefit of the excised area.

The properties transferred will be applied by the state municipality in the first place to satisfy any liability of the cantonment board with regard to the excised area transferred to the municipality and in the second place for the benefit of the inhabitants of the excised area. Such areas as may be indicated by the government of India shall be kept free from construction by the state municipality and the state government of open spaces.

Any change in the use of land in the excised area should be subject of prior concurrence of the army authorities in the light of security concern. If the state government/municipality decides to construct a high-rise on the land presently being used as a public park, prior non-objection certificate (NoC) from a security point of view shall be obtained from the local military authorities (LMA).

According to the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) chief executive officer (CEO), 362 of 604 staff of the board administration have been proposed to be transferred wherein the services of cantonment board employees along with their service condition shall be protected, post excision of civil areas of the cantonment. Cantonment board employees who are unwilling to serve under the state municipality or the state government or are surplus to the requirement of the cantonment board may be transferred to the local station HQ or army establishment on permanent establishment (PE), if accepted by them. Otherwise, such employees will be suitably absorbed in central government organisations.

PCB CEO Subrat Pal confirmed that a detailed report has been submitted to the state chief secretary. “We cannot comment on the report at this stage,” he said.