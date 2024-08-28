PCMC advances student safety through series of sustained initiatives

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has released an official statement highlighting its commitment towards actively advancing student safety across primary and secondary schools in Pimpri-Chinchwad through a series of sustained initiatives aimed at providing a secure environment for all students. Since April this year, PCMC has partnered with the Muskaan Foundation to address the problem of child sexual abuse. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Since March 2024, PCMC is conducting regular school safety audits as per the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The audits cover crucial safety aspects such as building security, fire safety, disaster preparedness, and more. The insights gained from these audits have led to targeted improvements in school safety protocols, according to the statement released.

Furthermore, the PCMC in collaboration with the police is organising safety awareness sessions for students, parents and teachers through the ‘Police Kaka’ initiative and the ‘Damini Squad’. These sessions focus on critical issues such as road safety, accident prevention, and the overall safety of students in and around school premises.

Since April this year, PCMC has partnered with the Muskaan Foundation to address the problem of child sexual abuse. Through regular awareness sessions, students, parents, and teachers are being educated about good touch and bad touch, children’s rights, and the role of parents in protecting children from abuse. These sessions are designed to educate the entire school community on how to protect children from abuse and ensure their safety.

The education department has also appointed 23 counsellors who are now available across PCMC schools to support the students’ mental and emotional wellbeing. These counsellors provide guidance on a variety of issues ranging from academic stress to personal safety, ensuring that students have access to the help they need throughout the year.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, “The safety of our students is our top priority. We are committed to creating a safe and nurturing environment in all our schools. The appointment of counsellors and implementation of these safety measures is not just on a temporary basis. These are ongoing efforts to ensure that every child feels secure in our schools throughout the year.”

Pradip Jambhale-Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “Parent engagement is also a crucial part of this initiative. Schools are organising regular parent meetings to increase awareness of student safety and encourage parental involvement in maintaining a secure environment both at home and in the community.”

The PCMC has also mandated the formation of School Management Committees (SMCs) in each school which play a pivotal role in implementing and monitoring safety measures. These committees are tasked with ensuring child protection, school security, and road safety by regularly reviewing and updating safety protocols.

Yogita Sonawane, a teacher at a PCMC-run school, said, “The civic body aims to provide education and facilities on par with private schools, and committees have been formed to oversee child protection, school security, and road safety. We also provide students support for mental and emotional wellbeing that has helped them grow. The protection of children is our primary objective in schools.”

Shakuntala Banpatte, said, “The children in private schools are usually the ones who get more exposure and better care in comparison to the children in government schools. But we appreciate the measures taken by the PCMC to provide a better, more protected environment for our children in their schools.”