PCMC appoints two firms to prevent river pollution

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 24, 2024 10:51 PM IST

The two agencies — Shubham Udyog and Sainik Intelligence and Security Pvt Ltd — will act as nuisance detection teams to prevent river pollution and impose penalties on violators

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has appointed two agencies to check pollution of all rivers — Mula, Pavana, and Indrayani — flowing within its civic limits, said officials on Thursday.

In the past, the civic body has received public complaints of illegal waste dumping, debris, and construction material in riverbeds. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In the past, the civic body has received public complaints of illegal waste dumping, debris, and construction material in riverbeds. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the past, the civic body has received public complaints of illegal waste dumping, debris, and construction material in riverbeds. The two agencies — Shubham Udyog and Sainik Intelligence and Security Pvt Ltd — will act as nuisance detection teams to prevent river pollution and impose penalties on violators.

Sanjay Kulkarni, city engineer and head of environment department, PCMC, said, “Shubham Udyog will monitor areas under the jurisdiction of zones B, D, C, and H, while Sainik Intelligence will be responsible for zones A, C, F, and E. The agencies have been appointed for a three-year term.”

Kulkarni said that 40 per cent of the penalty collected will be deposited with the PCMC, and the remaining will be kept by the appointed agencies.

