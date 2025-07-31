PCMC approves new building for Sangvi Hospital

vicky.pathare@hindustantimes.com Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation standing committee has approved construction of new building for Sangvi Hospital. (HT)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has approved the construction of a new building for Sangvi Hospital. The proposal was cleared during the Standing Committee meeting held on Tuesday, the officials said. The meeting was headed by Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner and administrator of PCMC. Additional municipal commissioners Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, Vijaykumar Khorate, and Trupti Sandbhor, along with department heads and senior officials, were also present at the meeting.

Singh has approved the decision to appoint an architect to design a new structure for Sangvi Hospital. The existing building located on Reservation No. 341 in Sangvi will be demolished to make way for a modern facility designed to enhance public healthcare services in the area. Approval has also been granted for the outsourcing of manpower in hospitals, including medical officers, staff nurses, and support staff. Additionally, several projects across the Twin-Cities have been approved,’ he said.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health chief of PCMC, said, “The Sangvi hospital is a maternity home, with a capacity of 16 beds. The facility also has a daily OPD facility and antenatal care. However, the facility was insufficient for the growing population in this area, and citizens had demanded an increase in facilities at the hospital,” he said.

According to officials, the new hospital building is expected to cater to the growing population in Sangvi and surrounding localities, ensuring better access to essential medical care. Along with the Sangvi Hospital project, the Standing Committee also approved a wide range of civic works. Other approved projects include laying new water pipelines and resurfacing roads, and the construction of eco-friendly air pollution control units at Bopkhel crematorium. Besides, the appointment of an agency to maintain public toilets in Sector 28, near Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Garden.