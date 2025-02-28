PCMC begins inspection of civic healthcare facilities

PUNE: As part of the state government’s directives, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated a 100-day action plan to improve and streamline healthcare services in all municipal hospitals and dispensaries and ensure cleanliness, officials said on Thursday. Under this, all nine hospitals, 34 dispensaries and 18 health and wellness centres (HWCs) of the PCMC will be inspected, with PCMC additional commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate and PCMC health chief Dr Laxman Gophane having begun inspection of various municipal hospitals. Every healthcare facility has been given a tailored action plan to enhance services, cleanliness and record keeping, officials said. As part of the state government’s directives, PCMC has initiated a 100-day action plan to improve and streamline healthcare services in all municipal hospitals and dispensaries. (HT)

Additional commissioner Khorate on Tuesday visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Pimpri and the PCMC dispensary in Kasarwadi among four other facilities. During the visit, review meetings were held with department heads and hospital staff, emphasising service quality and internal cleanliness.

Khorate said, “Ensuring high-quality healthcare services for citizens is a top priority for the PCMC. Under the 100-day action plan, we are committed to improving internal administrative efficiency in municipal hospitals and dispensaries. Our goal is to provide the best possible healthcare services to the public and we are taking proactive steps to achieve it.”

During his visit, Khorate conducted a thorough review of medical equipment, hospital beds, furniture, and sanitation facilities. He also assessed the efficiency of outpatient department (OPD) services and overall hospital management. Engaging with patients directly, he gathered feedback on the quality of healthcare services provided. Hospital administrators and staff were directed to properly manage medical records and dispose of unnecessary items. Besides, he emphasised the need for accessible drinking water facilities for citizens in all municipal hospitals and dispensaries, officials said.

Dr Gophane said that the inspections of over 10 healthcare facilities have been completed and all facilities will be inspected. “At the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar dispensary, sanitation facilities and other essential services were inspected. At Kasarwadi dispensary, the focus is on improving patient care, cleanliness, waste management, and restroom maintenance. Besides, management of store rooms and storage of junk material was reviewed and necessary instructions for improvements were given,” he said.

He added that all hospital heads have undergone training for record keeping of patients which is important in healthcare. The old records at hospitals will be discarded as per rule.