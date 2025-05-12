PCMC cancer hospital in final stage of approval

PUNE After three extensions to the tender deadlines of the cancer hospital, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has finalised the contractor and submitted the same for approval to the standing committee, said officials on Sunday. After three extensions to tender deadlines, PCMC has finalised the contractor for cancer hospital construction, said officials on Sunday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The PCMC, for the past two years, has been working to set up a dedicated cancer hospital in Thergaon. A tender was issued to set up the hospital on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. However, the tender received a poor response.

Furthermore, even after three extensions, only one contractor came forward. Following this, the PCMC decided to award the project to this contractor. The PCMC will provide a land parcel to the contractor for 30 years.

Approvals have been completed, and the proposal is in the final stage and has been submitted to the Standing Committee for approval, said officials.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of PCMC, said, the treatment charges at the hospital will be covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

“The patients not eligible for any scheme will be treated as per the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, which makes it accessible to all income groups. The proposal is in the end stage, and the work will start soon,” he said.

The hospital will also offer auxiliary services like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgeries, and counselling. It will be equipped to treat various types of cancers, including breast, lung, prostate, and cervical cancer. Facilities like linear accelerators, brachytherapy units, and PET-CT scans will also be available, informed Dr Gophane.