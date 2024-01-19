PCMC collects 70,500 fine from offenders for illegal dumping of waste at Pavana riverbank

As part of the drive to check illegal dumping of debris near water bodies, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials on Friday said that eight vehicles were confiscated for discarding waste on Pavana riverbank near Morya Park in Pimple Gurav on Thursday. Environmentalists and residents living alongside rivers across the city have written many complaints to authorities about illegal dumping of debris and waste on riverbeds. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Sanjay Kulkarni, head, PCMC environment department, said, “Four trucks, two tempos and two tractors used for dumping waste have been seized. Total fine of ₹70,500 has been collected from offenders identified as Nitin Dashrile, Damodar Maliappa Talmatti, Rathod, Nagnath Manjule, and Lakkappa Pujari.”

PCMC environment department has received complaints of trucks, tractors, dumpers, and tempos allegedly dumping debris and waste at the Pavana riverbank in Morya Park, Krishnaraj Colony, Amrita Colony, Bhaunagar, Muktangan Lawns, Deokar Park and Shivneri Colony areas in Pimple Gurav.

Environmentalists and residents living alongside rivers across the city have written many complaints to authorities about illegal dumping of debris and waste on riverbeds.

The Ahmednagar Road-Wadgaonsheri Ward Office of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last month issued notices to two violators found illegally dumping debris on the banks of Mula-Mutha River at the ecologically sensitive Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary in Kalyaninagar. The civic officials found debris illegally dumped by tractors at the same location on Thursday.

Somnath Bankar, assistant commissioner, Ahmednagar Road-Wadgaonsheri Ward Office, said, “Citizens living near the bird sanctuary have been asked to alert authorities about illegal dumping of waste. We have decided to file criminal cases against the offenders.”