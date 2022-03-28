PCMC commissioner uses bait, mask, and ruse; but crime cases still on the rise

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash has often resorted to the method of bait, lure, and dissemble in order to investigate crime, however, the method doesn’t seem to be working in his favour, as the crime rate is Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to rise.

Prakash on Saturday, disguised as a common man to nab youth for extorting money in his name. However, this wasn’t his first stint. Six months ago, Prakash donned a saffron kurta and a skull cap to inspect three police stations in order to make policing more efficient. In December, he along with two policemen suffered bruises during a midnight cross fire and chase at Koye village near Chakan to nab three suspects.

A senior retired police official requesting anonymity said that the PCMC chief who had earlier won the iron man competition has been regularly sending a strong image to the society through his portrayal of being disguised as a common man and rounding up criminals. “The commissioner tries to maintain his macho image wherever he is posted. It is good and bad both. His proactiveness may have been to show his subordinate but at the ground, crimes are not coming down,” said the retired officer.

However, at the ground level serious crimes in PCMC have grown in 2021 as compared to 2020, when large part of the year saw Covid restrictions. In 2021, Pimpri-Chinchwad saw 85 murder offences of which 77 were detected. This was sharp rise compared to 2020 when 77 murders were reported of which 69 were detected. The crime against women also saw minor rise in 2021 when 164 cases of rapes were reported and all of them got detected as against previous year when 162 cases were registered and 61 were detected.

Despite repeated attempts, Prakash did not comment on the rising crime cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Prakash on Saturday, disguised himself as a landowner to nab Roshal Bagal, a cheat, who claimed to be friends with the PCMC commissioner and another prominent IPS officer. Bagal would allegedly threaten businessmen to extort money. On Saturday, Prakash met Bagal who told him to pay ₹2 lakh for doing work illegally by influencing the police chief

“No sooner had I handed over the bribe money to him, he was nabbed and arrested for the crime of using police officials’ names and extortion of citizens ,” Prakash said. The entire episode was captured on CCTV from the hotel where the meeting took place. The police have recovered footage of the accused threatening some person in the name of police officers and a bogus police identity card has also been seized from him.