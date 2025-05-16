Menu Explore
Friday, May 16, 2025
PCMC directs contractor to stop riverfront development work at Pimple Nilakh

ByVicky Pathare
May 16, 2025 07:06 AM IST

PCMC on Wednesday issued a letter to one of the contractors, directing them to stop work on a 400-metre stretch of the RFD project near the Mula-Ramnadi confluence in Pimple Nilkah near the crematorium

Following objections from irrigation department, citizens and green activists, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday directed the contractor to stop the riverfront development (RFD) project work along a stretch of Mula River, said officials on Thursday.

There have been complaints from residents and NGOs regarding the ongoing project near Pimple Nilakh crematorium. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
There have been complaints from residents and NGOs regarding the ongoing project near Pimple Nilakh crematorium. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PCMC on Wednesday issued a letter to one of the contractors, directing them to stop work on a 400-metre stretch of the RFD project near the Mula-Ramnadi confluence in Pimple Nilkah near the crematorium.

“There have been complaints from residents and NGOs regarding the ongoing project near Pimple Nilakh crematorium under your supervision. A technical inspection is conducted to reconsider the current work. Until the preliminary report is ready, the work should be temporarily suspended until further orders,” reads the letter, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen.

Hindustan Times had published the report “PCMC to revise RFD plan amid public objections” on April 25 on the civic body’s plan to revise the RFD project. The civic administration has instructed the environment, garden and tree authority departments to prepare a fresh proposal that gives priority to conservation of trees, the report said.

The decision comes after objections were raised by the irrigation department and complaints from residents and environmental activists. The water resources department on May 5 had asked both Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune municipal corporations to exercise caution while executing works related to the project and ensure that the river’s cross-section is not reduced and conditions mentioned in the NOC for the project are not violated, said officials.

Sanjay Kulkarni, city engineer and head, PCMC environment department, said, “The work from Wakad Bypass to Sangvi Bridge (Phase-1) under the joint Mula river RFD project is implemented by PCMC and PMC. We have decided to redesign the stretch at Pimple Nilakh. However, work on the remaining sections will continue.”

Shekhar Singh, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner, said, “We have made similar changes in the project design earlier also on public suggestions to protect the green cover.”

Follow Us On