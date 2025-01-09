PCMC dismisses assistant commissioner for violating the Declaration of Small Family Rules

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has dismissed assistant commissioner Shrinivas Dangat for violating the Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) Rules 2005, officials said on Wednesday. As part of the appointment process, candidates are required to submit an affidavit under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) Rules 2005. (HT PHOTO)

Dangat was appointed as an ‘administrative officer’ through direct recruitment following an advertisement issued on July 29, 2013. As part of the appointment process, candidates are required to submit an affidavit under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) Rules 2005. Despite multiple reminders, Dangat, who joined the PCMC in 1989 and is due for retirement in February this year, failed to provide the required affidavit on a ₹500 stamp paper as mandated, resulting in his dismissal on Tuesday.

When contacted, Dangat said he will respond later.

According to PCMC officials, Dangat joined the civic body as a clerk in 1989, and was promoted to senior clerk. He became an administrative officer by appearing for an exam conducted by the PCMC in 2013, and was promoted to assistant municipal commissioner in 2020.

According to Vitthal Joshi, deputy commissioner, PCMC, a staffer from the social development department filed a complaint against Dangat in 2021 demanding action against Dangat for violation of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) Rules 2005. Following the complaint, an inquiry was initiated. “Dangat was supposed to submit a mandatory notarised affidavit regarding family size on a ₹100 stamp paper. However, he never submitted the affidavit,” said Joshi.

Joshi further said that during the probe, it was found that Dangat’s son was born in 2011 whereas he joined as an administrative officer in the year 2013 through direct recruitment. “He had three children before he was appointed as an administrative officer, making him ineligible for appointment. The civic body took the decision after consultation with the legal experts, Joshi said.

Under a Maharashtra government circular dated July 1, 2005, candidates with more than two children born on or after March 28, 2006, are ineligible for appointment to government posts. Investigations revealed that Dangat, who has two daughters, had a third child—a son—contravening this regulation.

Following the revelation, the PCMC initiated a departmental inquiry. The investigation confirmed that Dangat had more than two children, rendering him ineligible for appointment. At the time of his joining, Dangat was required to submit a notarised affidavit declaring compliance with the small family norm. However, his admission of violating the rule led to further scrutiny.

PCMC municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh stated in his order: “Dangat’s representation against the inquiry findings was found unjustified as the conclusions were based on clear provisions of the rules and government circulars. Legal opinions and instructions from the high court mandate strict penalties, including dismissal from service, for violations of the small family norm.”

Commissioner Singh, acting as the administrator, exercised his authority under section 56(2)(c) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act of 1949 and Rule 35(1) of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1979 to terminate Dangat’s services. The dismissal order, effective immediately, has been officially recorded in Dangat’s service book.