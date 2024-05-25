PCMC files FIR against owner of unsafe building after three months

PUNE Three months after demolishing the building the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), on Thursday, finally filed an FIR against the owner of the unsafe building at Wakad police station. Three months after demolishing the building, PCMC on Thursday filed FIR against the owner of the unsafe building at Wakad police station. (HT FILE)

The police were unable to decide under which sections the builder should be booked which led to the delay, said the PCMC officials on Friday.

“The builder Sunil Dilip Dolwani, a resident of Wakad has been booked under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. The deputy engineer of PCMC, Sunil Ahire has filed a complaint in this regard. Following this, the case was registered against Dolwani,” said police.

The PCMC on February 14 this year demolished the unsafe three-story under-construction building in Wakad. The building had developed multiple cracks and reportedly got tilted. Panicked citizens living in the vicinity had complained to the fire brigade department.

MD Nikam, city engineer of PCMC, said after the building tilted the civic body swung into action and demolished it.

“The police were not sure under which sections the builder should be booked. The PCMC officials had visited the police station multiple times in the past. Finally, the police booked the builder for endangering the life or personal safety of others,” he said.

As per PCMC, the three-story building measuring 50 sq meters of carpet area bearing Sr.no 4039 in Wakad was demolished in a joint action from various departments of the civic body. A night before the building was demolished the citizens in the vicinity called the Fire Brigade department reporting about the creaking noise from the building and that it was tilted.