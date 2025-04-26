Menu Explore
PCMC issues notice to 31 illegal religious structures

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 26, 2025 06:50 AM IST

As per the PCMC officials, despite previous efforts, several unauthorized constructions, including temples, shrines, and other religious structures

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday issued notices to 31 illegal religious structures in the Chikhali, Kudalwadi, and Jadhavwadi areas and asked them to remove these structures within two weeks or face demolition.

These structures often block roads, footpaths, and public spaces, creating problems for traffic movement and residents. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
These structures often block roads, footpaths, and public spaces, creating problems for traffic movement and residents. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the PCMC officials, despite previous efforts, several unauthorized constructions, including temples, shrines, and other religious structures, have come up within the limits of PCMC. These structures often block roads, footpaths, and public spaces, creating problems for traffic movement and residents.

The PCMC, previously in the same areas, had successfully cleared around 827 acres of encroached land, paving the way for planned development and better civic amenities, they said.

A senior PCMC official requesting anonymity, said, if the structures are not removed voluntarily, the civic body has warned them of direct action to demolish them.

“We respect all religions, but illegal construction on public land cannot be allowed. We have given a 15-day deadline, and if the structures are not removed, we will proceed with demolition,” he said.

Makrand Nikam, city engineer, PCMC, said, all these structures were identified earlier, but no action was taken as the focus initially was on tin sheds and permanent structures of scrap shops, warehouses, factories and some residential structures in these areas.

“We are waiting for the response from them, and once the notice period is over, the action will be initiated,” said Nikam.

