PCMC issues order to convert society clubhouse into Covid isolation centres

Pune: To avoid contact of Covid positive patients with other family members, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) issued an order directing housing societies to convert clubhouses into isolation centres.

“As the number of patients is increasing, many residents do not have space for home isolation. So, housing societies with clubhouses should turn it as isolation centres for virus-affected residents,” said Rajesh Patil, PCMC commissioner.

PCMC medical officers will visit these clubhouses twice a day, according to civic officials.

According to PCMC, high-risk persons with comorbidities, below 10-year age group, senior citizens and pregnant women should not be allowed in clubhouse isolation centres.

“The isolation centre clubhouses are more successful in societies having 1BHK flats as those with more rooms will prefer to be confined in their home. Many societies had converted clubhouse into isolation centres last year. Residents feel that PCMC should make more arrangements for Covid positive patients,” said Tejaswini Sawai, chairperson, Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation (PCCHSF).