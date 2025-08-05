PCMC organise free health check-up camp in Ravet

To bring healthcare closer to residents and raise awareness about maternal and child health, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) continues to conduct regular ‘Urban Health and Nutrition Day’ activities. As part of the initiative, a one-day free health check-up and treatment camp was held on Monday at the Tirthaswaroop Senior Citizens’ Association in Ravet. Jointly organised by PCMC’s Medical Department and Talera Hospital, the camp served over 300 citizens, offering a range of diagnostic tests and medical services, according to officials. PCMC’s medical department has announced that similar free health camps will soon be conducted under UHND at New Akurdi Hospital, Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, New Bhosari Hospital, Yamunanagar Hospital, New Jijamata Hospital, Sangvi Hospital, and New Thergaon Hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

During the camp, health screenings were conducted, including height, weight, BMI, blood pressure, CBC, PBS, and random blood sugar tests. In addition, services like antenatal check-ups, chest X-rays, sputum tests, routine immunisations, and specialist consultations in paediatrics, gynaecology, ophthalmology, ENT, and dentistry were also offered. Besides, free medicines were distributed, and ABHA and Ayushman Bharat card registrations were facilitated on-site, they said.

Dr Laxman Gophane, medical officer of Health, PCMC, said, “Timely diagnosis and preventive care habits must be developed among citizens. These health camps provide not just screenings, but also expert consultations, medicines, and health education under one roof.”