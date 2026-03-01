PCMC presents ₹9,322.17 crore budget for 2026-27, focus on infra, health and transport

The Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Saturday presented a ₹9,322.17-crore budget for the financial year 2026-27 before the newly constituted standing committee, with no announcement of new projects for the coming financial year. In 2025-26, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had tabled a budget of ₹9,675.72 crore, while the outlay stood at ₹8,676 crore in 2024-25. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body’s budget this year has declined by ₹353 crore compared to the previous year, due to a large number of ongoing projects and liabilities. In 2025-26, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had tabled a budget of ₹9,675.72 crore, while the outlay stood at ₹8,676 crore in 2024-25. Considering this, no new projects were announced, and the focus will remain on existing infrastructure development, public transport, healthcare and welfare schemes.

As per officials, presenting the budget to the newly appointed standing committee chairman Abhishek Barne, Hardikar said the civic body expects a revenue of ₹5,660.73 crore, including the opening balance, and expenditure of ₹5,655.73 crore, leaving a closing balance of ₹5 crore by March 2027.

The civic administration has earmarked ₹1,186 crore for development works, including ₹727.92 crore for civil infrastructure projects, ₹155.73 crore for water supply improvements, ₹100 crore for land acquisition, ₹32.78 crore for the electrical department and ₹24.35 crore for environmental projects. An additional ₹400 crore has been allocated to support Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) public transport services.

Hardikar said citizen participation played a key role in shaping the budget. “The municipal corporation received around 4,996 suggestions from citizens, nearly double compared to last year. Of these, 297 suggestions have been incorporated into the budget, reflecting the civic body’s commitment to participatory governance,” he said.

Significant allocations have also been made for social welfare and inclusive development. The budget includes ₹1,953 crore for urban poor housing schemes, ₹99 crore under the gender budget for women-focused initiatives and ₹68.3 crore for welfare schemes for persons with disabilities. The civic body has also set aside ₹50 crore for Smart City projects and ₹54.45 crore for works under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

Key ongoing and proposed projects include the 700-bed Moshi hospital, a proposed public-private partnership cancer hospital in Thergaon, the Pimpri administrative building, railway overbridges, the drainage master plan, river rejuvenation projects for the Mula and Indrayani rivers, integrated solid waste management facilities, water recycling projects and biodiversity parks. The budget also includes provisions for sports infrastructure, housing projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and education initiatives.

Barne adjourned the meeting till Wednesday to allow members to study the budget in detail. “We will review the allocations and seek clarity on funds for ongoing and proposed projects. Members will submit their suggestions, and necessary changes may be proposed before approval,” he said.

Hardikar said the budget is designed to support balanced urban growth while strengthening essential services. “The budget is not just a financial document but a roadmap for Pimpri-Chinchwad’s long-term development. Investments in infrastructure, public transport, water supply, environmental protection and social welfare will help the city grow in a planned and sustainable manner,” he said.