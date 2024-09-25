PCMC puts actions against construction in blue flood line on hold 

Owing to heavy rain, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday put the demolition action against illegal constructions in the blue flood line across the twin city on hold. The PCMC officials went ahead and started demolition action against illegal constructions identified in the blue flood line. The civic body on its first day of drive razed 27 structures spanning 37,900 sq ft located within the blue line of Mula, Pavana and Indrayani rivers, the officials said. The civic body on its first day of drive razed 27 structures spanning 37,900 sq ft located within the blue line of Mula, Pavana and Indrayani rivers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “We started the demolition drive on Wednesday but was stopped in between due to heavy rain. Now we have put the drive on hold and will continue the action when it stops raining,” he said.

On the first day of the drive itself, MP, Shrirang Barne from Maval wrote to Singh, questioning why the action has been initiated after so many years and even PCMC is responsible for this illegal construction, as they turned a blind eye when such structures were built.

Besides, the BJP city president of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shankar Jagtap and other political leaders met PCMC chief Singh and requested him to immediately suspend the said action.

Commissioner Singh said the action is put on hold and not suspended and will continue once the rain stops.

“As per rules action against residential structures cannot be taken during the 15 October. Due to the red alert, the civic body has other issues and responsibilities that need to be handled, due to which the action has been put on hold. However, once the rain stops the action against the commercial structures will resume,” he added.

The civic body during its ongoing has identified 2,534 structures in blue line zones, including 1,392 residential structures, 1,118 commercial ones, and 24 others such as tin sheds or under-construction establishments within the blue flood line of Pavana, Indrayani and Mula rivers. Besides, notices have been issued to owners of 1,092 structures.