PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday removed as many as 4,819 unauthorised political flexes, banners and other displays across the city as part of its drive to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which came into force on Monday, following the announcement of municipal elections. PCMC removes over 4,800 banners after model code of conduct kicks in

The state election commissioner on December 15 announced the PCMC elections. A day later on December 16, a citywide drive was carried out by the sky signs and licensing department; covering major junctions, arterial roads, public spaces and areas around government buildings. The PCMC said that the drive was conducted in line with directions issued by the state election commission to maintain a level playing field for all political parties and candidates.

Civic officials said that the material removed included political flexes, banners, stickers, hoardings, flags, signboards and wall advertisements put up without permission and in violation of election rules. The operation was undertaken on a priority basis to ensure neutrality and fairness during the election period.

Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner and election officer, PCMC, said, “Strict enforcement of the MCC is essential to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process. The administration has taken timely preventive measures to avoid any undue influence, and all stakeholders are expected to adhere to the prescribed norms.”

Deputy commissioner Rajesh Agale said that the action was initiated immediately after the MCC came into force. “We ensured that no political hoardings, banners or flexes remain anywhere in the city. The drive is being completed on priority, and inspections will continue regularly to prevent fresh violations,” he said.

The civic body has appealed to political parties, office-bearers and workers to cooperate with the administration and refrain from putting up any material that violates the MCC. Officials said that monitoring and enforcement will continue throughout the election period.