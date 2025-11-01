PCMC saves ₹5.91 crore through solar energy in two years

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has made a significant move towards sustainable urban growth, saving ₹5.91 crore in electricity expenses over the past two years through solar power generation. By installing rooftop solar systems on its buildings, the civic body now generates 3 MW of electricity per hour, marking a notable step towards energy self-reliance, officials said. Solar panels have been installed at 86 civic locations, including the main administrative building in Pimpri, municipal schools, hospitals, swimming pools, theatres, badminton halls, and crematoria. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Solar panels have been installed at 86 civic locations, including the main administrative building in Pimpri, municipal schools, hospitals, swimming pools, theatres, badminton halls, and crematoria. As of September 2025, these systems have produced 59,17,112 units of clean electricity, read a statement released on Friday.

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “Along with financial savings, these initiatives are aimed at transforming Pimpri-Chinchwad into a ‘Net Zero’ city in the near future.”

Anil Bhalsakale, joint city engineer, PCMC, said, “Transitioning to green energy is not just about reducing power bills — it’s a long-term investment in sustainable urban development. By expanding the use of solar energy, PCMC is achieving both environmental conservation and economic efficiency, and such initiatives will continue to grow in the years ahead.”

To meet future energy demands, the civic body is developing new 450 kW-capacity solar systems at 13 additional sites, which are currently in progress. Plans are also in place to install 4 MW of solar capacity across 58 additional locations.