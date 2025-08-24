PCMC starts dialysis centre at Talera Hospital

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set up a dialysis centre at Talera Hospital, Chinchwad, with support from Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (FIAPL) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The facility has eight advanced dialysis machines and specialised beds, said officials on Saturday. he civic body has dialysis facilities at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Jijamata Hospital, Thergaon Hospital and Akurdi Hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A reverse osmosis (RO) plant for the dialysis unit has been installed through CSR support from Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The civic body has dialysis facilities at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Jijamata Hospital, Thergaon Hospital and Akurdi Hospital.

Dr Laxman Gophane, chief medical officer of health, PCMC, added, “The civic body has significantly expanded access to specialised healthcare with the addition of the Talera unit.”