PCMC surveys over 31K households for targeted youth employment programmes

In a unique initiative aimed at gathering crucial data on youth demographics, skills and career aspirations to be able to provide targeted skilling and employment programmes, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) between September and November 2024 conducted a house-to-house survey reaching over 31,400 households across 44 slums in the twin city limits. Details of the survey were released on Monday, January 6, 2025. The survey was carried between September and November 2024 conducted a house-to-house survey reaching over 31,400 households across 44 slums in the twin city limits (HT PHOTO)

The data gathered from the survey highlights areas where targeted interventions can make the most impact. It also underscores the need for better awareness campaigns, specialised training programmes, and closer collaboration with industries to bridge the gap between the aspirations of the youth and job opportunities.

As per officials, the insights from the survey are already being translated into actionable outcomes. For skill development programmes, tailored courses in information technology (IT), healthcare, and manufacturing are being designed to align with industry needs. For community engagement, enhanced outreach campaigns are being planned to ensure that the youth have access to these programmes. For career counselling, focused guidance will be provided to help the youth make informed career decisions.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, emphasised the role of the survey in shaping future initiatives. “The findings of this survey provide us with a clear roadmap to address the needs of our youth. The survey enables us to focus on skilling, career counselling and creating opportunities that align with the aspirations of the youth and the demands of the job market.”

The survey was conducted under the Mukhya Mantri (Chief Minister) Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana (CMYKPY) and by aligning its initiatives with the findings of the survey, the PCMC aims to create a sustainable ecosystem that promotes growth and opportunities for all, said officials.