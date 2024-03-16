PCMC to construct subway at Rakshak Chowk to ease traffic congestion

PUNE In a bid to ease the traffic woes on Aundh-Ravet Road, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to construct a new subway at Rakshak Chowk which aims to streamline traffic flow, reduce travel time, and enhance the overall commuting experience for residents and commuters, officials said on Friday. To address traffic woes related to Aundh-Ravet Road, PCMC has decided to construct a new subway at Rakshak Chowk. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The 14-kilometre Aundh-Ravet Road connecting Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad sees substantial traffic flow from both sides. Thousands of commuters use this road daily to travel to Hinjewadi IT Park however Rakshak Chowk is the only signalised junction on the road where commuters have to halt for around 90 seconds per cycle, officials informed.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “As the volume of commuters utilising the Mula Bridge near Jupiter continues to rise, Rakshak Chowk finds itself increasingly burdened with traffic congestion. In response to this growing challenge, the proposed subway emerges as a strategic solution aimed at mitigating gridlock and enhancing the overall mobility experience for residents and commuters navigating through the area.”

Shrikant Sawane, chief engineer, PCMC, emphasised the project’s holistic approach which prioritises seamless integration of pedestrian infrastructure and public transit accessibility.

“In tandem with the subway construction, our comprehensive plan encompasses the development of dedicated pedestrian crossings and safe access points to Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stops, ensuring equitable mobility for all segments of the general public,” said Sawane.

According to officials, the subway will be constructed after consultation with local stakeholders and residents to address concerns and incorporate feedback into the design and implementation process. The proposed subway project at Rakshak Chowk will not interfere with the recently implemented Aundh-Ravet Urban Street scaping project. The footpaths constructed as part of the street-scaping project will remain untouched, dispelling any concerns about potential disruptions or excavation work.

Santosh More, a resident of Wakad, said that in the past two years, the problem of traffic congestion has increased in this area and that there are traffic snarls at Rakshak Chowk during peak hours. “The PCMC has decided to construct the subway but the construction work should be completed in a short period. Also, measures should be taken by the civic body to avoid traffic chaos for commuters and residents during construction work,” he said.