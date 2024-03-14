PCMC to establish cancer hospital in Thergaon
PCMC to establish a 60-bed cancer hospital in Thergaon under public-private partnership, with plans to expand to 100 beds. Charges to align with MJPJAY/CGHS rates.
PUNE: In a move towards strengthening its healthcare facilities, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will soon set up a 60-bed cancer hospital in Thergaon Hospital under the public-private partnership. The civic body on Tuesday issued a tender for the construction of this specialised cancer treatment facility, the officials said.
As per officials, the hospital is designed to be future-proof, with plans to expand up to 100 beds to meet the growing healthcare demands. The treatment charges at the hospital will be aligned with Mahatma Jyotiba Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY)/Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, making treatments accessible to all income groups, said the officials.
Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner, PCMC, said, “The hospital will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, and we are constantly working towards improving our facilities and providing the best possible service to our citizens.”
Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer, PCMC, said, “The healthcare network at PCMC involves tertiary hospitals, secondary hospitals, and dispensaries. The proposed cancer set-up is at the newly built Thergaon facility which currently has a capacity of 200 beds.”