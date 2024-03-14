 PCMC to establish cancer hospital in Thergaon - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / PCMC to establish cancer hospital in Thergaon

PCMC to establish cancer hospital in Thergaon

ByVicky Pathare
Mar 14, 2024 09:10 AM IST

PCMC to establish a 60-bed cancer hospital in Thergaon under public-private partnership, with plans to expand to 100 beds. Charges to align with MJPJAY/CGHS rates.

PUNE: In a move towards strengthening its healthcare facilities, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will soon set up a 60-bed cancer hospital in Thergaon Hospital under the public-private partnership. The civic body on Tuesday issued a tender for the construction of this specialised cancer treatment facility, the officials said.

PCMC will set up 60-bed cancer hospital in Thergaon Hospital under the public-private partnership. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
PCMC will set up 60-bed cancer hospital in Thergaon Hospital under the public-private partnership. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per officials, the hospital is designed to be future-proof, with plans to expand up to 100 beds to meet the growing healthcare demands. The treatment charges at the hospital will be aligned with Mahatma Jyotiba Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY)/Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, making treatments accessible to all income groups, said the officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner, PCMC, said, “The hospital will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, and we are constantly working towards improving our facilities and providing the best possible service to our citizens.”

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer, PCMC, said, “The healthcare network at PCMC involves tertiary hospitals, secondary hospitals, and dispensaries. The proposed cancer set-up is at the newly built Thergaon facility which currently has a capacity of 200 beds.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On