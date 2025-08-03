Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

PCMC to plant 1.5 lakh trees

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 06:56 am IST

The campaign, led by the civic garden and tree conservation department, aims to reduce pollution, increase tree cover, and create a healthier environment for citizens

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched a tree plantation campaign to line both sides of major city roads with indigenous trees at every 10-metre interval. The goal is to plant 1.5 lakh indigenous trees across the city during the financial year 2025–26, said the officials on Saturday.

The campaign, led by the civic garden and tree conservation department, aims to reduce pollution, increase tree cover, and create a healthier environment for citizens (HT)
The campaign, led by the civic garden and tree conservation department, aims to reduce pollution, increase tree cover, and create a healthier environment for citizens (HT)

The campaign, led by the civic garden and tree conservation department, aims to reduce pollution, increase tree cover, and create a healthier environment for citizens.

According to officials, the initiative was officially launched on June 25, with the planting of an Ajan tree by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Santpeeth site.

As of July 31, over 19,500 trees have been planted throughout the city.

The plantation drive is not limited to roads—it also includes Durga Devi Garden, Biodiversity Park, Joggers Park in Chinchwad, Green Yatri Parks on Spine Road and along nullahs, and military areas like CME, Dighi, Pimple Nilakh, and Dehu Road camps.

Shekhar Singh, commissioner, PCMC, said, “Planting trees every 10 metres along our roads will go a long way in making Pimpri Chinchwad greener and more vibrant. This is a collective effort, and I urge all citizens to participate and take ownership of our shared environment.”

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The initiative will lead to a significant increase in green cover and help mitigate urban heat and pollution.”

News / Cities / Pune / PCMC to plant 1.5 lakh trees
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On