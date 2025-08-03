PCMC to plant 1.5 lakh trees

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched a tree plantation campaign to line both sides of major city roads with indigenous trees at every 10-metre interval. The goal is to plant 1.5 lakh indigenous trees across the city during the financial year 2025–26, said the officials on Saturday. The campaign, led by the civic garden and tree conservation department, aims to reduce pollution, increase tree cover, and create a healthier environment for citizens (HT)

The campaign, led by the civic garden and tree conservation department, aims to reduce pollution, increase tree cover, and create a healthier environment for citizens.

According to officials, the initiative was officially launched on June 25, with the planting of an Ajan tree by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Santpeeth site.

As of July 31, over 19,500 trees have been planted throughout the city.

The plantation drive is not limited to roads—it also includes Durga Devi Garden, Biodiversity Park, Joggers Park in Chinchwad, Green Yatri Parks on Spine Road and along nullahs, and military areas like CME, Dighi, Pimple Nilakh, and Dehu Road camps.

Shekhar Singh, commissioner, PCMC, said, “Planting trees every 10 metres along our roads will go a long way in making Pimpri Chinchwad greener and more vibrant. This is a collective effort, and I urge all citizens to participate and take ownership of our shared environment.”

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The initiative will lead to a significant increase in green cover and help mitigate urban heat and pollution.”