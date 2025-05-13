PCMC to reconsider TP scheme for Chikhali, Charholi

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to reconsider its proposed Town Planning (TP) scheme for the Charholi and Chikhali area. In the next couple of days, the final decision will be declared, said officials. The PCMC officials have proposed six TP schemes for the Charholi and Chikhali areas in an estimated total area of 1,805 hectares. However, area residents claim the project failed when implemented in other parts of the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PCMC intends to implement the town planning scheme on 380-hectare land in Chikhali-Kudalwadi and 1,425-hectare land in Charholi. The civic body has cleared massive illegal encroachment in Kudalwadi and surrounding areas and cleared around 927 acres of encroached land. However, since the TP scheme was declared, there have been protests by local citizens and even politicians.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “TP scheme is one of the tools for planned development. The intention was to avoid encroachments resurfacing in this location, and the development should be in order. No TP scheme can go ahead if there is too much opposition from the citizens, and we need their support. In the next two to three days, we will take a final decision regarding the TP scheme in these areas.”

The PCMC officials have proposed six TP schemes for the Charholi and Chikhali areas in an estimated total area of 1,805 hectares. However, area residents claim the project failed when implemented in other parts of the state. Additionally, small landowners will be affected, and civic bodies would take away their land, according to the citizens.

Local BJP MLA Mahesh Landge has also opposed the TP scheme and recently held a meeting with the PCMC chief last Friday. In his letter, Landge expressed the significant dissatisfaction among the villagers of both Chikhali and Charholi regarding the proposed TP scheme.

Landge said, “During the meeting, the commissioner responded positively and indicated a ‘green signal’ for the cancellation of the TP scheme. I am confident that the administration will issue a notification regarding this soon.”