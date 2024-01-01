PCMC urges 43K commercial establishments to re-submit fire safety compliance details

To ensure strict compliance with fire safety regulations, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has asked 43,925 commercial establishments in Pimpri-Chinchwad to re-submit details of fire safety compliance measures taken by them. Establishments have been urged to take immediate action to rectify these deficiencies to ensure the safety of both the property and its occupants. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move comes after an extensive fire prevention survey conducted by women from authorised self-help groups appointed by the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, Pune, on behalf of the civic body found these establishments to present inadequate information regarding the fire safety measures taken by them.

The PCMC fire safety department has now sent text messages to both owners and occupants of these 43,925 establishments, requesting their full cooperation in refilling the requisite fire safety information, according to an official statement issued Monday.

The text messages address the shortcomings identified during the previous survey, including insufficient information on fire safety measures, missing licenses, and incomplete documentation.

Establishments have been urged to take immediate action to rectify these deficiencies to ensure the safety of both the property and its occupants. They have been warned of further regulatory action if they fail to comply with all fire safety norms.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, while emphasising the importance of this initiative, said, “Fire safety is a non-negotiable aspect of urban living. The safety of our citizens is our topmost priority. We cannot afford to overlook lapses in fire prevention measures. The text messages are nothing but a reminder to ensure that all establishments adhere to the necessary safety standards.”

PCMC additional commissioner, Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, said, “The sheer number of establishments with inadequate fire safety information is a cause for concern. We are committed to creating a safer environment for everyone, and this reminder is a necessary step to rectify the existing gaps in fire safety measures.”