Petrol Dealers’ Association to go on indefinite strike from Oct 15

The Petrol Dealers’ Association Pune, comprising 900 dealers and transporters, has announced an indefinite agitation beginning October 15, 2024 wherein it will not send its tankers for loading at terminals due to unresolved issues with oil companies regarding unfair tender practices and rampant theft in fuel transportation. The decision was taken at a meeting held by the association on Thursday. . The safety of petroleum transportation is being taken for granted, putting the public at risk as companies disregard essential safety protocols, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the information shared by the association, the agitation aims to address several serious concerns which have been ignored despite multiple representations to the oil companies and authorities.

Dhruv Ruparel, president and working committee PDA Pune, said, “Oil companies have floated tenders with unviable rates, forcing dealers to sign blank documents/agreements. Many transporters who accepted these low rates have been involved in theft, with 65% caught by the police trying to survive in this unfair system. Oil companies are offering unreasonable rate bands without consulting stakeholders. The safety of petroleum transportation is being taken for granted, putting the public at risk as companies disregard essential safety protocols.”

“The association’s repeated representations to curb theft have been ignored. Over 10 theft cases have been reported in the last two years, with the most recent case being a month ago where the Pune police invoked the MCOCA. Despite companies investing large sums in theft-proof systems like e-locking and vehicle tracking, theft continues to occur. This proves the negligence of company officers monitoring these systems, forcing the police to step in and act in the interest of public safety,” Ruparel said.

The association has made several demands including the immediate cancellation of all tenders. “With 65 to 70% of L1 bidders already caught in theft, it is clear that the current rates are unviable. We demand the immediate scrapping of these tenders and the publication of new ones with fair rates, viable for the safe transport of hazardous materials like petrol and diesel. The association calls for the suspension of all officers from oil companies involved in aiding and abetting such theft by ignoring the safety protocols set by the government of India over the past three to four years,” Ruparel said.

“We also request the police to investigate the role of these officers, as theft cannot occur without their collusion. The association has already informed the ministry of petroleum, local administration, and oil companies about this planned agitation, ensuring that all relevant parties are aware in advance so as to avoid inconvenience to the general public,” Ruparel said.