Petrol price reach 99 mark in Pune, diesel price at 89.31

The price of petrol has reached the mark of ₹99 per litre in the city on Friday. The diesel price soared as well and recorded a price of ₹89.31 per litre. After a two-month hiatus, fuel prices began to soar from the first week of May.

If the trend continues, petrol prices will touch ₹100 in Pune. On Friday, the petrol price hiked by ₹0.18 and diesel price hiked by ₹0.30.

After February 27, the fuel prices in the city had started to record a hike from May 4.

On May 4, the hiked prices of fuels were petrol at ₹96.62, premium petrol at ₹100.30 and diesel at ₹86.32. This was the first hike in the fuel prices after almost two months. In the months of March and April, fuel prices had marginally declined but from May 4, the prices soared again.

As the fuel price has been soaring, transporters are getting more and more worried about the prospect of their business.

“Now, because of lockdown, there is less transportation at present but increasing fuel prices is adding to the misery. If the restrictions are eased and transportation of goods increases, then everyone will feel the burn of these soaring prices as we won’t be able to continue our business with current rates. We are already going into the loss, and it is becoming difficult to survive for those who are in the transportation business. If the cost of transportation increases then the cost of everything in the market is bound to increase,” said Ram Kadam, president, Pune district motor goods transport association.

Ali Daruwala, spokesperson All India petrol dealers’ association did not comment on when the fuel price hike will discontinue.

Experts say that the only way to provide immediate relief to common people is to waive taxation imposed on the fuels.

“There are heavy taxes imposed by the state and the Central government. Steps must be taken to ease the burden on the common people,” said Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Nagrik Manch Pune.

“After the lockdown, the government will have to reduce the fuel prices. People are already stressed out because of the pandemic and the exceeding cost of the treatments. Soaring fuel prices will just add to the misery,” said Ram Kadam, president, Pune district motor goods transport association.