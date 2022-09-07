Pets may get anxiety due to high noise level during Ganpati festival, say Pune docs
As Ganesh Festival continues with vigour, city-based veterinary doctors said that special care of pets should be taken as noise levels in the city are on the higher side and are likely to increase during the visarjan
As Ganesh Festival continues with vigour, city-based veterinary doctors said that special care of pets should be taken as noise levels in the city are on the higher side and are likely to increase during the visarjan.
Dr Prashant Salve,veterinary doctor and livestock development officer (extension), panchayat samiti, Ambegaon said that special care should be taken of dogs and cats during this time.
“Dogs and cats are very sensitive to noise. During the Ganesh festival, the noise levels are on the higher side and this may cause distress to pets. Sedatives can be used, only if prescribed. The loud and sudden noise of dhols, loudspeakers may cause distress and shock to the pets. Many animals get anxious during this time due to the loud noise. Such an effect can also be seen during thunderstorms,” said Dr Salve.
He added that many pet owners report that their pets behave differently due to the noise.
“Cats can act differently and hide in response to the shock. Dogs also get anxious. They may react irritatingly due to the loud noise,” said Dr Salve.
He added that the outside noise cannot be reduced, but medicines can help the pets.
“Sedative medicines can help pets relax and go to sleep and hence reduce their anxiety. Pet owners should take advice of doctors regarding the same,” said Dr Salve.
