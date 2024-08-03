Phase 2 of ‘Chief Minister My School, Beautiful School’ campaign beginning Aug 5

The state government has decided to implement phase 2 of the ‘Chief Minister My School, Beautiful School’ campaign from August 5 to September 4, 2024. The evaluation process will be carried out from September 5 to 15. The department of education has appealed to all schools in the state to participate in this campaign and get prizes. The first phase of this unique campaign under the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Adarsh School Yojana was implemented in all schools of the state (across different managements and mediums) from January 1 to February 15 this year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The second phase of the campaign will begin from August 5.

The management and principals of all schools will be able to participate in the campaign till September 4. Schools have been provided an opportunity to win huge prizes in various categories at the taluka, district, division and state level.

For this, schools can log into the school website in the Saral system through the ‘HM login’ tab of the school https://education.maharashtra.gov.in/school/users/ and fill in and send the information.

The main focus of this campaign is to develop the students’ educational qualities and promote development of their personalities by raising awareness about health, hygiene, environment and sports. The campaign also aims to strengthen the administration of schools which is in line with the government policy.

Suraj Mandhare, state education commissioner, said, “While different activities are going on in different schools, this is a programme that ties them all together and creates a new spirit in the education department. In this, all the schools have actively participated and tried their best to achieve the objective by implementing various activities. While improving the physical aspects, the schools’ student-related and quality-related activities have also been brought within the scope of measurement. This campaign has now become a regular part of the annual work of the education department.”