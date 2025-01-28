PIC moves to new campus in Pashan 

The Pune International Centre (PIC), a think tank with over a decade of contributions to policy-making, research, and innovation moved to its new seven-acre campus in Pashan on Sunday. The eco-friendly facility is being developed at a cost of ₹75 crore. (From left) Prashant Girbane, Dr Vijay Kelkar, Dr Raghunath Mashelkar and Dr Ravi Pandit. (HT PHOTO)

The new campus includes an auditorium, an art gallery, and specialised centres for research on national security, foreign policy, governance, social innovation, and art and culture. Additional facilities include a main administrative building, research wing, convention hall, and spaces for hosting global events.

Established in 2011 under the leadership of Dr Vijay Kelkar, PIC has grown into a hub for knowledge exchange and policy development.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, president of PIC, described it as a “melting pot for ideas, creativity, and transformation,” emphasizing Pune’s legacy as a city of intellectual and cultural leadership.

Dr. Kelkar, vice president of PIC, highlighted its commitment to independence from government influence.

“When we conceptualized PIC, we aimed to create a truly independent think tank that challenges the notion that Delhi alone can lead such efforts. PIC’s research will be consensus-driven and knowledge-based,” he said.

He also stressed PIC’s focus on sustainable development, climate change, and making Pune carbon neutral, with plans to bring its research to the national level.

Dr Ravi Pandit, treasurer of PIC, underscored the centre’s mission of achieving “excellence through elegance and objectivity” while promoting fact-based, implementable research. Secretary general Prashant Girbane recounted the journey of PIC’s creation and the development of the new campus.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Maj. Gen. Nitin Gadkari.