Home / Cities / Pune News / Pillion rider dies as bike hits divider at Bund Garden bridge

Pillion rider dies as bike hits divider at Bund Garden bridge

pune news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 04:39 PM IST

A 23-year-old management student, riding pillion was killed, while her friend who was riding the two-wheeler sustained injuries when their bike hit a divider at Bund Garden bridge early on Saturday, police officials said The deceased has been identified as Sanika Jagdesh More (23) and her friend Namesh Singh (23) are both natives of Urja Nagar Chandrapur and were pursuing a management course at a private college in Pune

A 23-year-old management student, riding pillion was killed in an accident at Bund Garden bridge (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A 23-year-old management student, riding pillion was killed in an accident at Bund Garden bridge (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A 23-year-old management student, riding pillion was killed, while her friend who was riding the two-wheeler sustained injuries when their bike hit a divider at Bund Garden bridge early on Saturday, police officials said

The deceased has been identified as Sanika Jagdesh More (23) and her friend Namesh Singh (23) are both natives of Urja Nagar Chandrapur and were pursuing a management course at a private college in Pune. Officials said that both were not wearing helmets.

The accident occurred around 2:30 am on Saturday. Singh was riding the bike while More was riding pillion. While on their way to Bund Garden, they met with an accident on the bridge near Yerawada.

“We suspect that Singh was driving the bike at a high speed, lost control and hit a road divider,” said police officials.

Impact of the collision was such that the girl was thrown a few metres away and died due to critical injuries

However, Singh is critical and admitted in Intensive Care Unit ward of a private hospital. Some locals informed the police, who rushed the victims to Jehangir hospital, where doctors declared More dead due to severe and multiple head injuries and excessive bleeding.

Yerawada police registered a case and sent body for post-mortem before handing over it to the relatives. “We are waiting the medical reports to ascertain whether the students were under the influence of alcohol,” said police sub inspector Ankush Dombale.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out