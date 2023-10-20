Pilot, co-pilot injured after training aircraft crashes near village in Baramati

A training aircraft with two persons on board crashed near a village in Pune district on Thursday evening, police said. The aircraft was hardly between 200 to 300 metres away from the airstrip when it nosedived and landed onto a babul tree. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The pilot and one more person on board the plane, which belonged to a private flight training academy, were taken to a hospital, they said, without providing details about possible injuries to them in the crash in Baramati taluka.

According to the police, the pilot identified as Shakti Singh had to make an emergency landing due to some technical fault inside the aircraft. He sustained minor injuries and is recuperating in the hospital. The aircraft was hardly between 200 to 300 metres away from the airstrip when it nosedived and landed onto a babul tree.

Before that one of the tyres flew off while the nose portion of the aircraft was badly damaged. The ground staff of the company rushed to the aircraft and pulled out Singh and administered first aid.

Additional superintendent of police Anand Bhoite said that the police will take action after inquiry.

“A training aircraft belonging to Redbird institute (Redbird Flight Training Academy) crashed near Katfal village under Baramati taluka at around 5 pm. The pilot and one more person, may be the co-pilot, were on board, and they were taken to a hospital. The cause of the crash could not be ascertained and a probe has been ordered into the incident,” said Prabhakar More, inspector, Baramati police station.

Ankit Goyal, superintendent of police, Pune rural, said, “One person was injured in the incident that took place near Katphal Village of Baramati MIDC area in Pune district.”

It is the third such incident in Baramati during the past couple of years. On February 5, 2019, a trainee aircraft had crashed in Babir Rui Village. On July 26, 2022, a trainee pilot was injured in a crash near Kadbanwadi, and in July 2019, an aircraft with the call sign VT-RDX from Carver Aviation, a private aviation training academy flown by pilot Siddharth Titus crashed in a village in Baramati.

The Director General of Civil Aviation has ordered a probe into the latest incident. Redbird started its operations in the taluka three years ago. Its representatives could not be reached despite many attempts.

