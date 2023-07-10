Pimpri-Chinchwad police foil bank robbery attempt, 4 held

In the early hours of Sunday, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police thwarted a bank robbery attempt at Dange Chowk by arresting four members of a gang. The accused have been identified as Munir Sheikh, Hasim Sheikh, and Shahid Sheikh, all from Jaharkhand, and Javed Sheikh, a resident of Bihar. However, four other accused fled the scene and a search operation to locate them is going on. In the early hours of Sunday, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police thwarted a bank robbery attempt at Dange Chowk by arresting four members of a gang (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the burglars gained entry into a commercial space adjacent to the Federal Bank located at Dange Chowk near the Mayureshwar Temple. They planned to enter the bank by breaking through the wall separating the office and the financial institution. However, a security guard stationed nearby noticed their suspicious activity and immediately alerted his employer. The owner, in turn, dialled the police helpline number 112 to seek assistance.

Upon receiving the distress call, a police marshal arrived at the scene. By then, a group of eight culprits was trying to enter the bank premises. As soon as a police team approached the accused, they attacked police personnel and tried to flee from the spot.

A team of police tried to chase them in which one police marshal Vinod Sonawane was injured, however, police succeeded in arresting four members of the gang.

Officials from Wakad police station told that during interrogation it was revealed that the accused had come to the city a fortnight ago and was working at a hotel in the Dange Chowk area.

According to API Anil Lohar, after finishing their daily work, they used to visit the bank area and did recce in an attempt to loot the bank. A case has been registered at Wakad police station under relevant sections and further investigation is going on.