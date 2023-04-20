Home / Cities / Pune News / Pimpri-Chinchwad: IPL betting racket busted; 2 bookies held

Pimpri-Chinchwad: IPL betting racket busted; 2 bookies held

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2023 11:35 PM IST

According to the police, the accused were involved in placing bets on the IPL match that took place on April 18.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested two bookies for allegedly accepting online bets on the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches through cellphone applications. They were said to be betting on the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested two bookies for allegedly accepting online bets on the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches through cellphone applications (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The accused have been identified as Harish Dayaldas-Gulani, 46 a resident of Kalewad and Kamal Gurmukhdas Sachdev, 49 a resident of Pimpri.

According to the police, the accused were involved in placing bets on the IPL match that took place on April 18. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided their apartment and arrested them for illegal betting. The bookies took bets from punters and offered odds on the outcome of the game, said officials. During the raids police seized three mobile handsets, one notebook, and other material worth of 25,015.

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections of 4 (a) of the Maharashtra Gambling Act and further investigation is underway.

The increase in betting-related crimes in city has raised serious concerns, especially during the IPL season, where illegal betting activities tend to be more rampant. The police are taking strict measures to crack down on these activities.

