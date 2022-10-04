Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic cops not safe from law-breakers as assault cases rise

In what would seem a big compromise to law-and-order machinery, traffic police in Pimpri Chinchwad are not safe while on duty, as assault cases are on the rise.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate’s recent data of attacks on traffic cops state that 178 cases were reported in the last four years.

The department claimed that traffic cops manning the city’s busy streets are most vulnerable to these attacks, especially during the peak hours, when people throng streets and there are many violations.

Cases of cops being dragged on the bonnet by traffic violators were witnessed in Nigdi and Pimpri recently. In the past two years, there has been a rise in the number of incidents of misbehaviour with cops on the road.

The incidents have only increased in the last two years – 78 cases were recorded in 2021, and 41 cases were reported in 2020. In the first eight months of the 2022 around 27 cases were reported. All these cases are still pending in courts.

According to the data, every week, a cap is assaulted at a naka or is hit by a speeding vehicle, signalled to stop.

The senior police authorities have failed to work out any mechanism to tackle the growing assault on cops on roads.

Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said, “It is unfortunate that people are behaving like this. These rules are meant for the smooth functioning of the traffic in our locality. The attacks on traffic cops are increasing, hence, we have decided to lodge cases against those who attack the cops.”

“Our department is providing support to the team that investigates attacks on cops. We also shoot videos of traffic violators which prove as evidence in case of any such an attack,” added Bhoite.

Another senior officer from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police said that commuters often lose patience due to the traffic congestion, and end up assaulting cops who stop them for violation.

Sandesh Jadhav, a constable said, “When we fine violators for parking vehicles in a no parking zone, they start to question us. Often, many vehicles jump a signal together, but we are only able to catch a few. These drivers then argue with us as to why we let the other vehicle pass. This is an everyday issue.”

Headline: Spurt in cases

Sections under which culprit is booked

Cases for such offence are generally registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servants in discharge of public functions) of the IPC. In case of serious assault, a case under section 506 (intimidation) is also registered.

Year No. of cases registered

2019 32

2020 41

2021 78

2022 (till August) 27

Source: Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police