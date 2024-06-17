 Plan to widen road at Gangadham Chowk - Hindustan Times
Plan to widen road at Gangadham Chowk

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 18, 2024 05:32 AM IST

PMC widens roads in Gangadham area after dumper accident. Residents can view and give input on the road widening plan at PMC headquarters.

After a dumper ran over a woman pillion rider at Gangadham Chowk on Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to widen some arterial roads in the area.

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has issued a notice to widen road from Gangadham Chowk to Shatrunjay Temple. The existing 6-metre-wide road from Gokul Hotel to Ganesh Sadan will be 12-metre-lane. (HT FILE)
PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has issued a notice to widen road from Gangadham Chowk to Shatrunjay Temple. The existing 6-metre-wide road from Gokul Hotel to Ganesh Sadan will be 12-metre-lane. (HT FILE)

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has issued a notice to widen road from Gangadham Chowk to Shatrunjay Temple. The existing 6-metre-wide road from Gokul Hotel to Ganesh Sadan will be 12-metre-lane.

Bhosale said, “Residents are welcome to see the plan and map of the road project placed at room number 302 at PMC headquarters and give their suggestions.”

Plan to widen road at Gangadham Chowk
Follow Us On