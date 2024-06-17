Plan to widen road at Gangadham Chowk

After a dumper ran over a woman pillion rider at Gangadham Chowk on Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to widen some arterial roads in the area. PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has issued a notice to widen road from Gangadham Chowk to Shatrunjay Temple. The existing 6-metre-wide road from Gokul Hotel to Ganesh Sadan will be 12-metre-lane. (HT FILE)

Bhosale said, “Residents are welcome to see the plan and map of the road project placed at room number 302 at PMC headquarters and give their suggestions.”